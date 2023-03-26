Flowers lay on a slab at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany to commemorate Holocaust victims. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Flowers lay on a slab at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany to commemorate Holocaust victims. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Holocaust victims to be honoured at Victoria Jewish Cemetery

The Yom Hashoah event is taking place April 16

Those who lost their lives in the Holocaust will be honoured at the Victoria Jewish Cemetery next month.

The event will be held April 16 at 1 p.m. as part of Yom Hashoah or Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The theme this year is “Reflections Across Generations.”

Arlette Baker, who survived the Holocaust, and Claire Sicherman, a descendant of survivors, will share their stories.

The event will also include prayers, reflections and music, and everyone is welcome to attend.

READ MORE: Lenka Lichtenberg's latest album brings Holocaust survivor's poetry to life

 

Greater Victoria

