Holocaust victims to be honoured at Victoria Jewish Cemetery

Those who lost their lives in the Holocaust will be honoured at the Victoria Jewish Cemetery next month.
The event will be held April 16 at 1 p.m. as part of Yom Hashoah or Holocaust Remembrance Day.
The theme this year is “Reflections Across Generations.”
Arlette Baker, who survived the Holocaust, and Claire Sicherman, a descendant of survivors, will share their stories.
The event will also include prayers, reflections and music, and everyone is welcome to attend.
