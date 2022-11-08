An incident in which a man was found in medical distress in an RCMP cell in Duncan is under investigation. (Black Press Media stock photo)

IIO investigating incident of man found in distress in Duncan RCMP cells

  Nov. 8, 2022
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating an incident in Duncan on Nov. 4 where a man sustained serious harm while in police custody.

Information provided by the RCMP states that at about 3:45 p.m. last Friday, a man was arrested reportedly without incident and lodged in North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment cells.

On Nov. 5, shortly after a video bail hearing, the man was found to be in medical distress in his cell.

Emergency Health Services transported the man to a local hospital for treatment.

The IIO, the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C. which investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, has commenced an investigation to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the man’s condition.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information or video footage regarding the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477, or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

