In Sooke, Highway 14 cellphone service upgrade begins

First cell tower west of Sooke went into service at the end of May.

The construction of seven towers to expand cellular service on a 70-kilometre stretch of Highway 14 from Sooke to Port Renfrew has begun.

According to Rogers Communications in a community bulletin, the first cellular tower west of Sooke went into service at the end of May.

Four additional towers are under construction, providing continuous coverage along Highway 14 from Sooke to east Port Renfrew.

Construction on the remaining locations within Port Renfrew will begin in September and extend connectivity along the highway into Port Renfrew when completed.

Delays to the original schedule were incurred to avoid disturbing wildlife during the bird nesting season required by Canadian environmental requirements.

All seven towers are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The towers will provide 5G coverage along Highway 14 surrounding Otter Point and continuing west on the road to Port Renfrews, noted the community bulletin.

