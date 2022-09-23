India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar answers a question from a reporter during a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. India's government is warning its citizens in Canada of a sharp increase in hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sakchai Lalit

India cautions its citizens of hate, violence in Canada

The government of India is warning its citizens in Canada of a sharp increase in hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities.

India’s External Affairs Ministry issued a statement saying it has taken up the incidents it’s alleging with Canadian authorities and requested an investigation.

It says the perpetrators of the crimes have not been brought to justice in Canada.

However, the statement does not reveal details of any criminal allegations or where they occurred.

It says that in view of the “increasing incidences of crimes,” Indian nationals and students in Canada are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant.

No one from Global Affairs Canada was immediately available to comment on the claim from India’s government.

RELATED: B.C. premier says lessons to learn from past racism during response to pandemic

Hate crimesIndia

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Calgary man receives ban, $2,875 fine for using B.C. resident licence to hunt
Next story
B.C. senior in serious condition finally flown out for treatment

Just Posted

The Aleutian Isle sees the surface for the first time on Sept. 17, over a month after it sank off of San Juan Island. (Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest)
Fuel-leaking fishing boat pulled to surface one month after sinking near Victoria

(Shutterstock.com)
In Sooke, mayoralty candidate cites division for decision to withdraw from race

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Raneem Ahmad after the 18-year-old’s family became concerned when she didn’t return home on Sept. 22. (Courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Family concerned after 18-year-old Raneem Ahmad didn’t return home

Salt Legacy business partners Tisha Becker (left) and Meaghan McDonald with some of their backpacks made from sailcloth. (Courtesy of Salt Legacy)
Victoria’s Salt Legacy sews history, upcycling together with sailcloth product line