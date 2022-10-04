FILE - This Jan. 29, 2021, file photo shows the packaging and a container of veterinary ivermectin in Johannesburg, South Afric (AP Photo/Denis Farrell, File)

Interior Health warns of pamphlets advertising ivermectin for sale in Kelowna

The health authority warns using ivermectin to treat COVID-19 may cause serious health problems

Interior Health is warning Kelowna residents that leaflets promoting the sale of ivermectin are circulating in the city.

The health authority warns that ivermectin (veterinary or human versions) is an antiparasitic drug that has not been authorized for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19, and can cause serious health issues.

“There is no evidence that ivermectin in either formulation is safe or effective when used for those purposes,” stated Interior Health.

In 2021, a wave of online misinformation had people scrambling for livestock ivermectin in Kelowna. At the time, several feed and tack stores in the Okanagan received numerous inquiries about the medication, which is usually used to treat parasite infestations in pets and large animals.

While a form of ivermectin that is safe for human consumption exists, it is not approved to treat or prevent COVID-19. According to the BCCDC, taking large doses is also dangerous and can cause serious harm since ivermectin used for livestock is dosed much higher than when it’s used for humans.

The most recent leaflet circulating Kelowna appears to be in conjunction with the Team Unity or Canada Unity, the primary group behind the truck convoy and protests of government-imposed vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm pharmacist reports being asked about ivermectin for COVID-19

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

COVID-19Kelownaprotest

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Truck driver survives after crashing through house along Vancouver Island highway
Next story
Racist vandalism targeting Chinese-Canadian families at 2 sites in 1 weekend

Just Posted

The West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bystanders intervene after car stolen, owner dragged from View Royal gas station

Salmon at Goldstream Provincial Park in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
See B.C.’s salmon run in action this fall with a new interactive online map

Highlands Volunteer Fire Department, Langford Fire Rescue and BC Wildfire Service battle a one-hectare wildfire south of Gowlland Tod Provincial Park Oct. 4. (BC Wildfire Service/Facebook)
UPDATE: Helicopters join ground crews battling Highlands brush fire

The new Amazon facility in Sidney is expected to open in early-to-mid October. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Amazon facility in Sidney expected to open this month

Pop-up banner image