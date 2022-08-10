Investigation continues into 2 a.m. 2021 crash that killed child in Sooke

The investigation into a fatal crash on Sept. 7, 2021 continues.

It has been 11 months since officials released any additional information

The investigation into a fatal crash in Sooke 11 months ago continues.

The RCMP confirmed on Aug. 3 that the investigation into a Sept. 7, 2021, crash that killed a seven-year-old child remains ongoing.

Four other people in a black two-door sedan were seriously injured when the vehicle collided with a tree at the intersection of Sooke and Woodland roads.

Vancouver Island RCMP General Investigation Section was involved in the initial investigation and reported that the vehicle was heading west on Sooke Road when it hit a concrete curb near a bus stop at about 2:15 a.m. before crashing into a tree, which fell onto the road.

Sgt. Chris Manseau with BC RCMP communication services said at the time of the crash that he expected the investigation and a final determination on cause would take some time.

Ryan Panton, manager of media relations for the B.C. Coroners Service said their investigation remains open, and there is no additional information to provide.

Under the Coroners Act and for privacy reasons, the B.C. Coroners Service does not release or confirm decedents’ identities.

