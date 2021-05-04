Langford councillor flew to Arizona last month

Langford councillor Matt Sahlstrom travelled to his second house in Arizona after Langford’s April 19 council meeting, despite recommendations that British Columbians remain within their health authority boundaries.

Mayor Stew Young was informed of Sahlstrom’s decision to leave, and said he cautioned the councillor against travelling due to the health risks, but ultimately does not have authority to tell a councillor not to travel.

Sahlstrom said his house in Arizona was in need of maintenance work, which he typically visits several times a year according to Young.

When asked if an elected official had a should be held to a higher standard in terms of following health orders or setting an example, Young disagreed.

“I don’t think it’s a different standard.,” Young said. “If it’s essential in his mind, then that’s his decision. He’s got to quarantine when he gets back. He knows the rules.”

Sahlstrom is chair of the Administration & Finance Advisory Committee, but Young said Sahlstrom will be able to participate remotely in meetings. Young does not know how long Sahlstrom plans to be away.

Sahlstrom has not yet responded to requests for comment.

