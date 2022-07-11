Langford Fire Rescue handing out pocket ashtrays

The pocket ashtrays are being handed out by Langford Fire Rescue at their station. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Langford is handing out pocket ashtrays again this year in an effort to reduce the number of fires caused by discarded cigarette butts.

Last June Langford Fire Rescue had to respond to five fires in five days caused by discarded cigarette butts.

The ashtrays are plastic pockets lined with foil where smokers can put used butts instead of discarding them.

Vancouver Island recorded its first wildfire on June 28 up Island near Sayward, but so far the season has gotten off to a slower start due to cooler conditions this year.

The pocket ashtrays are reusable, free and available for pickup at Langford Fire Rescue’s station.

Langford Fire Rescue has also been pushing for people to check their smoke alarms. They offer free smoke alarm inspections and can give away batteries and temporary fire alarms for residents who don’t have an alarm or who have one that isn’t working. To arrange an inspection, contact the department at firesmart@langford.ca, or email schadwick@langford.ca.

