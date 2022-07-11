The pocket ashtrays are being handed out by Langford Fire Rescue at their station. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

The pocket ashtrays are being handed out by Langford Fire Rescue at their station. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Langford Fire Rescue handing out pocket ashtrays

Ashtrays give smokers a place to discard cigarette butts

Langford is handing out pocket ashtrays again this year in an effort to reduce the number of fires caused by discarded cigarette butts.

Last June Langford Fire Rescue had to respond to five fires in five days caused by discarded cigarette butts.

The ashtrays are plastic pockets lined with foil where smokers can put used butts instead of discarding them.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island’s first wildfire of the season contained near Sayward

Vancouver Island recorded its first wildfire on June 28 up Island near Sayward, but so far the season has gotten off to a slower start due to cooler conditions this year.

The pocket ashtrays are reusable, free and available for pickup at Langford Fire Rescue’s station.

Langford Fire Rescue has also been pushing for people to check their smoke alarms. They offer free smoke alarm inspections and can give away batteries and temporary fire alarms for residents who don’t have an alarm or who have one that isn’t working. To arrange an inspection, contact the department at firesmart@langford.ca, or email schadwick@langford.ca.

READ MORE: Langford fire responds to 5 fires started by cigarette butts in 5 days

ALSO READ: Carelessness fanning the flames in rise of kitchen fires, says Langford deputy chief

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of LangfordLangfordWest Shore

Previous story
B.C. logged 87,000 intersection crashes in 2021. These were the riskiest areas.
Next story
How to vote and your ballot options for the upcoming municipal election

Just Posted

Some voting stations had line-ups on the 2018 municipal election on general voting day. The City of Victoria says registering with Elections BC before Oct. 15 will make voting faster. (Black Press Media file photo)
How to vote and your ballot options for the upcoming municipal election

Oak Bay staff will craft a report outlining options to shift the ‘change rules for home-based business’ up in the priority list. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay looks to bump home-based business rules up the priority list

The pocket ashtrays are being handed out by Langford Fire Rescue at their station. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford Fire Rescue handing out pocket ashtrays

The City of Victoria is inviting the community to participate in its latest reconciliation dialogue on July 11. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria hosting reconciliation dialogue July 11