Langford man arrested after Colwood city hall broken into, municipal truck stolen

West Shore RCMP responded to the Wishart Road property after an alarm was triggered

An 18-year-old Langford man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into Colwood city hall on April 17 and fleeing in a stolen city truck when officers showed up.

West Shore RCMP officers found lights on inside Colwood city hall as they were responding to the building’s alarm being triggered just after 1:30 a.m. on April 17.

As officers approached the building, a City of Colwood truck sped out of the parking lot. That truck was later found abandoned a few blocks away.

After his arrest, the Langford man was released on an undertaking for break and enter to a business and the theft of the truck.

This investigation is still ongoing and the West Shore RCMP is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 250-474-2264. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 250-475-4260.

