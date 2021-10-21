Langford mother Angela Dalman was fatally shot March 6, 2020. Her accused killer is set to stand before a jury next summer. (Angela Suzanne/Facebook)

Langford mother Angela Dalman was fatally shot March 6, 2020. Her accused killer is set to stand before a jury next summer. (Angela Suzanne/Facebook)

Langford mother’s accused killer to be tried by jury next summer

Anthony Dheensaw charged in 2020 Langford shooting death of Angela Dalman

A man accused of fatally shooting a Langford mother in March 2020 is set to stand before a jury next summer.

Anthony Singh Dheensaw was charged with the second-degree murder of Angela Dalman and attempted murder following a shooting in Langford. The 40-year-old mother was found by West Shore RCMP members at a home in the 800-block of Arncote Avenue around 9:30 p.m. March 6, 2020, after she had been shot. She later succumbed to her injuries.

RCMP at the time said neither Dheensaw nor Dalman were occupants of the home, but that there had been a gathering at the residence that night where a “disturbance” occurred, followed by the shooting.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin in July 2022 and Dheensaw’s trial will begin soon after.

READ ALSO: Friends and family mourn West Shore mother killed in Langford shooting

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LangfordWest Shore

Previous story
Seaspan Ferries pilots use of renewable natural gas on LNG-powered fleet
Next story
Trudeau unveils Canada’s new COVID vaccine passport for domestic, international travel

Just Posted

J.B. Williams, a traditional pit cook expert, stands in front of the serving table after warm vegetables and meats were prepared underground in traditional fashion. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Indigenous pit cook demonstration at Camosun College showcases traditional ways of cooking

Runners from various high schools in B.C. came together to race for the first time in over a year at Elk-Beaver Lake Park. (Photo courtesy of Brad Cunningham)
B.C. high school athletes race together for the first time in over a year in Saanich

Langford mother Angela Dalman was fatally shot March 6, 2020. Her accused killer is set to stand before a jury next summer. (Angela Suzanne/Facebook)
Langford mother’s accused killer to be tried by jury next summer

North Saanich last month joined the City of Victoria in expressing concern about the release of violent or repeat offenders into the community while awaiting disposition of their charges, but comments from local police raise questions whether the community is actually experiencing problems described in the letter. (Black Press Media File)
North Saanich joins City of Victoria in expressing concern about COVID-19 bail conditions