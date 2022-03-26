Langford has chosen five city staff members to serve as election officers for the upcoming municipal election in October. the upcoming municipal election. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

Langford names staffers as municipal election officers

Marie Watmough will be chief election officer for the Oct. 15 vote

Langford has picked its election officers ahead of this October’s municipal vote.

Council also approved a return to mobile voting for three senior living facilities.

Marie Watmough, acting director of corporate services, was picked as chief election officer. She has worked for the city since June 2020, starting as acting manager of legislative services before becoming manager of legal services. She’s been in her current position since August 2021.

Several city staffers have also been appointed as deputy election officers. They are Braden Hutchins, director of corporate services; Will Ying-udomrat, acting manager of legislative services; Christina Bell, confidential corporate services coordinator, and Barbara Boisvert, records assistant.

As was the case for the municipal election in 2018, Cherish Community Living on Avril Road, Alexander Mackie Lodge on Station Road, and The Priory (Hiscock & Heritage Woods) on Goldstream Avenue will all have mobile voting stations at their locations for the election, which is scheduled for Oct. 15.

