Langford store worker helps police arrest suspected shoplifter

Suspect later involved in skirmish with West Shore RCMP officer, multiple charges pending

A Langford store owner is being applauded for helping a West Shore RCMP officer arrest a suspected shoplifter who later assaulted the officer.

Police received a call around noon on Feb. 24 about an alleged theft from a store in the 800-block of Langford Parkway. When officers arrived a man was yelling at workers, having been asked to leave. Police say the man became violent when told he was being arrested, with a store staff member helping police take the man into custody.

“Suspects can be unpredictable, and the assistance and bravery shown by this employee helped the officer get this offender under control,” West Shore RCMP spokesperson Const. Meghan Groulx said in a statement.

Police say the 35-year-old Victoria man arrested assaulted the officer while being put in a cell, leaving the officer sustaining minor injuries. Police recommended charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and theft. The man was released, with a court date set for next month.

The police officer was treated for his minor injuries and remains on duty.

