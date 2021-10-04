Queen of New Westminster. (News Bulletin file)

Late-night Nanaimo ferry sailings cancelled as Queen of New Westminster re-assigned

BC Ferries working to repair Spirit of Vancouver Island vessel

With a southern route ferry out of commission for repairs, BC Ferries will re-assign a Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry, cancelling night-time sailings in the process.

According to a BC Ferries service notice, the Spirit of Vancouver Island, servicing Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen, is currently undergoing mechanical repairs and the Queen of New Westminster will be used to offer additional service on that route.

As such, the Queen of New Westminster’s 9:15 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen, from Oct. 4-7, and 12:15 a.m. Duke Point sailings, from Oct. 5-8, will be cancelled, BC Ferries said.

All other sailings will depart as scheduled, the ferry corporation said, and any passengers who are affected will be contacted, with bookings cancelled and reservation fees refunded.

BC Ferries apologized for the inconvenience and said it is working to repair the Spirit of Vancouver Island, with updates coming when information is available.

For the latest ferry information, go to www.bcferries.com.

