Island 4, BC Ferries’ latest hybrid-electric vessel to reach B.C., pictured in Victoria waters on Aug. 13. (Photo courtesy of BC Ferries) Island 4, BC Ferries’ latest hybrid-electric vessel to reach B.C., pictured in Victoria waters on Aug. 13. (Photo courtesy of BC Ferries)

Latest hybrid-electric ferry reaches Victoria after transatlantic trip

BC Ferries’ Island 4 vessel reached local waters on Aug. 13

BC Ferries’ latest hybrid-electric vessel arrived in Victoria waters on Friday after a cross-Atlantic journey.

The 67-day transatlantic trip saw the vessel, temporarily named Island 4, leave Romanian shores in early June before travelling 10,700 nautical miles to Victoria’s Ogden Point. BC Ferries said it was visible from several downtown locations on Friday.

The Island Class ferry is equipped with batteries that make it ready for fully electric operation in the future. However, Island 4’s hybrid technology will allow it to operate before shore charging infrastructure is in place.

The vessels’ design will help reduce underwater radiated noise, lower emissions and improve customer service, according to BC Ferries.

“The Island Class are a major step in our plan to progressively lower emissions across the fleet and be a leader in the energy transition to a lower-carbon future,” BC Ferries said in a tweet.

The ferry is one of six hybrid vessels set to serve Island passengers, and the fourth to arrive after Island 3 reached Victoria on July 22. Together, Island 3 and Island 4 will provide two-ship service on the Campbell River – Quadra Island route starting in 2022.

