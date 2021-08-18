Wildfire in Lytton, B.C., seen on June 30, 2021. (@guyatsfu/Twitter)

Wildfire in Lytton, B.C., seen on June 30, 2021. (@guyatsfu/Twitter)

Lawsuit claims CN and CP railways at fault for sparking fire that wiped out Lytton

B.C. Supreme Court statement alleges fire was set off by heat or sparks emanating from freight train

A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges Canadian Pacific and Canadian National railways caused or contributed to the wildfire that destroyed the Village of Lytton, B.C.

The B.C. Supreme Court statement of claim alleges the fire was set off by heat or sparks emanating from a CP freight train operated by CN employees on tracks owned by CN.

It says the fire started at about 4:15 p.m. on June 30, where the CN bridge crosses the Fraser River, and winds of up to 70 km/h carried the fire into Lytton, burning the town in less than two hours.

The RCMP, BC Wildfire Service and Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the cause of the fire, and neither CN or CP immediately returned a request for comment.

While court approval is needed for a class-action lawsuit, the court documents say the representative plaintiff lost her home and the graphic design company she operated out of the property in Lytton.

With temperatures nearing 50 C, the lawsuit alleges the railway companies should have know conditions were unsafe to operate and that they failed to protect the town.

The suit asks for damages to cover losses for property, housing, business income and pain and suffering.

— The Canadian Press

RELATED: From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton

RELATED: ‘We are all still reeling’: Open letter from Lytton details devastation from deadly wildfire

B.C. Wildfires 2021Lytton

Previous story
West Shore lawyer suspended for sharing MDMA at a Halloween party
Next story
SD63 excited about plans for a more normal school year

Just Posted

Teachers in SD63 are excited to return to a more normal school year. (Black Press Media file photo)
SD63 excited about plans for a more normal school year

West Shore lawyer Valerie Hemminger Long accepted a two-week suspension for handing out MDMA to two Halloween party guests in 2019. (File contributed/Pathway Legal Law Corporation)
West Shore lawyer suspended for sharing MDMA at a Halloween party

Singer-songwriter and keyboardist Helena Descoteau will perform her first solo exhibition Thursday evening, Aug. 19 at Willows Park as the opening act for the Soul Shakers’ Alexander Ferguson. (Courtesy of Helena Descoteau)
Singer-songwriter performs solo for first time in Oak Bay concert

A man has been reunited with his canoe after Victoria police and the Canadian Coast Guard retrieved it from a suspected thief. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Stolen canoe recovered by Victoria police, coast guard after pursuit down Gorge Waterway