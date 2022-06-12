Local marine jobs in Sidney / North Saanich in crosshair of federal luxury tax

Rom Van Stolk, owner of North Saanich’s Cedar Grove Marina, president of Custom Yacht Sales and vice-president of British Columbia Yacht Brokers Association, stands by a fully electric boat with a price tag of $300,000 that would be subject to the proposed luxury tax for boats by the federal government. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

A local marine industry leader fears the economic effects of a pending federal luxury tax for boats.

Rom Van Stolk, owner of North Saanich’s Cedar Grove Marina, president of Custom Yacht Sales and vice-president of British Columbia Yacht Brokers Association, said experience from other countries shows that the tax has had a detrimental effect on the boat industry by stopping the purchases of new boats with knock-on effects on other related industries.

The federal government plans to apply the tax for Sept. 1 to new cars and aircrafts with a retail sales price over $100,000 and to boats over $250,000. The tax would apply to either 10 per cent of the total purchase price or 20 per cent of value of the threshold, whichever is lesser.

Van Stolk said new and used boats are already heavily taxed and experience from other countries shows that such a tax will have a negative effect on the industry. “As soon as that tax is introduced, the public has an aversion,” he said. “They feel penalized and they will go spend their recreational dollars elsewhere.” (The United States had a luxury tax on boats, but later repealed it).

Van Stolk predicts the draining effects of the tax will impact the local job markets. Several companies in Sidney/North Saanich have specialized on servicing boats offering high, well-paying jobs. “It (the tax) has a lot of appeal, because it sounds like you are taxing toys and you are taxing the rich,” Stolk said. “Unfortunately, you are penalizing the people that work on those boats. The rich will just go and spend their money somewhere else.”

First proposed in the spring of 2021, the tax has been working its way through the legislative channels. Van Stolk was part of a delegation from B.C. that lobbied federal officials, with local MP Elizabeth May helping them to arrange meetings.

RELATED: Port Sidney Marina to host largest in-the-water boat show on West Coast

May said in an interview with Black Press Media that luxury tax (which she called “poorly conceived”) is more pretending to care about income inequality than actually doing something about it.

“The Parliamentary Budget Office has looked at this and said by 2024-25, this luxury tax will bring in about $170 million in tax,” she said. “This (figure) sounds like a lot, but compared to the billions that get thrown around in front of these industries, it is hardly a lot of money.”

At the same time, that same office also found the tax will reduce sales by about $628 million with boat sales reduced by about $473 million, May said. Sales of aircrafts — another industry with deep ties to the Saanich Peninsula — would drop by $31 million and auto sales would drop by $123 million. “Why would we hurt our economy, particularly if any of these luxury items are made in Canada?” she asked, noting that British Columbians, especially in coastal waters near the United States, can always purchase boats there instead.

If the federal government is serious about dealing with income equality, it would change the tax code by giving it more bite in the higher income tax brackets, May said. “If you are making $1 million a year, that is the same as if you are making $216,000,” she said. “If you are making more than $2 million, your income bracket isn’t 33 per cent, it (should) be higher, much higher.”

May also expressed support for a wealth tax that captures more than just income, but said she suspects that the federal government is using the luxury tax as a proxy for these measures.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsnewsreview.com