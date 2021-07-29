Helicopter takes off from the B.C. Wildfire Service Southeast Fire Centre in Castlegar, July 21, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Helicopter takes off from the B.C. Wildfire Service Southeast Fire Centre in Castlegar, July 21, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Long-awaited rain, clearing smoke ahead for southern B.C. wildfires

Heat to give way to cooler, unsettled weather over long weekend

Hot weather through Friday is expected to shift to cooler, windier conditions that should clear smoke-filled skies and bring some rain to wildfires across the parched Southern Interior of B.C., the B.C. Wildfire Service says.

“Today and tomorrow will be hot, and severe burning conditions will be seen in the south half of the province, and there will be overnight burning on these incidents,” Rob Schweitzer, director of fire centre operations for B.C. Wildfire Service, said in an update with emergency management officials on Thursday, July 29. “Then come Saturday and Sunday, we anticipate a change in the weather. We are also anticipating some lightning, and are monitoring this closely for new fire starts. The incoming system will bring rain, and this change continues into next week with overall cooler temperatures in the southern Interior.”

Poor visibility from smoke has severely hampered aircraft operations on southern B.C. wildfires, but with no lightning-caused new fires or high winds in recent days, progress has been made on the number and size of fires, Schweitzer said. As of Thursday there are 245 active wildfires, 15 of which are considered human-caused, and emergency management staff are concerned about a surge in travel during the B.C. Day weekend.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry warned that hot temperatures will continue into the night, and people should keep blinds and windows closed until the outside temperature is cooler than inside their homes.

Relief has already come to northern B.C., where the province-wide campfire ban was lifted for the Prince George and Northwest fire centres.

RELATED: Campfires allowed in Northwest, Prince George regions

RELATED: Follow local evacuation orders, police urge fire holdouts

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021BC legislature

Previous story
Singh meets with Indigenous leaders at residential school where unmarked graves found
Next story
Demand increasing: Canadian Blood Services watching supply as COVID-19 rules eased

Just Posted

Former VGH pediatric patient Brynn, 13, presents artwork handmade for their fire house to Oak Bay firefighter Trent Frenkel, a member of the Professional Firefighters of Greater Victoria, as fellow member Scott McMillan with Esquimalt Fire Department looks on. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Professional Firefighters of Greater Victoria deliver final $25,000 cheque for VGH

No arrests have been made following a string of dumpster fires that occurred in late June during the heatwave. Police remind residents to practice safety as another heatwave approaches. (Black Press Media file photo)
Still no arrests or suspects identified in series of Saanich dumpster fires

The Impulse Theatre will take to parks and natural areas in Greater Victoria for their Molecular Landscapes shows that start this week. (Photo courtesy of the Impulse Theatre)
Outdoor dance-theatre shows to inhabit Greater Victoria parks, natural areas

What appears to be a red-eared slider turtle, pictured here on July 23, has been seen swimming in Bowker Creek multiple times by Oak Bay residents in the last month. (Photo by Dawn Williamson)
Lone turtle spotted in Bowker Creek by Oak Bay residents