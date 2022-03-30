Longtime Saanich firefighter takes over as Oak Bay chief

Oak Bay’s interim deputy fire chief takes the helm Friday (April 1).

Former Saanich firefighter Frank Macdonald was named interim deputy earlier this year and assumes the role of chief afer Fire Chief Darren Hughes retires March 31.

“After years of working directly with Oak Bay Fire Department and its members and chief officers at incidents and through numerous projects and committees, I look forward to serving the community of Oak Bay and continuing the excellent work of the department,” Macdonald said.

Macdonald previously served as the deputy chief with Saanich Fire Department and brings extensive knowledge and progressive leadership experience in both career fire service and emergency management, according to a district release.

The fire chief also serves as municipal emergency program coordinator, where Macdonald brings extensive strategic experience through work on development and implementation of fire service reviews for the Saanich department.

Macdonald is the 11th fire chief for Oak Bay since the inception of its fire department.

“Fire chief Macdonald will provide the fire department with exemplary leadership and long-term strategic vision for fire services in Oak Bay and the region and we are grateful to have him join the team,” Mayor Kevin Murdoch said.

