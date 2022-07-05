People get out of their vehicles during the complete closure of Highway 1 in Revelstoke, near 3 Valley Gap following the crash Sunday afternoon. (DriveBC)

People get out of their vehicles during the complete closure of Highway 1 in Revelstoke, near 3 Valley Gap following the crash Sunday afternoon. (DriveBC)

Loose trailer tire causes Sooke motorcyclist’s death near Revelstoke

The incident happened on Sunday, July 3, and caused Highway 1 to close for several hours

A motorcyclist was killed on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke over Canada Day weekend after being struck by a loose trailer tire.

Revelstoke RCMP and BC Highway Patrol responded to a report of the collision at approximately 2:20 p.m. on July 3, 2022, causing the highway to close for several hours as police investigated and recovered the vehicles involved.

According to RCMP, a pickup truck from Alberta that was heading west and pulling a utility trailer suddenly lost one of the trailer tires. The tire then bounced into eastbound traffic on a path towards a pair of motorcycles, narrowly missing the first but struck the driver of the second Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The driver, a 55-year-old male from Sooke, succumbed to his injuries at the scene despite life-saving efforts from a passerby physician from Germany and a nurse.

The passenger on the bike received injuries and was transported to the Royal Inland Hospital.

BC Highway Patrol Revelstoke is investigating the incident alongside the BC Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement program and the BC Coroners’ Service.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal crash, including anyone with dashboard camera video of pre-collision driving, is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol Revelstoke at 250-814-8173.

READ MORE: Crash closes Highway 1 in Revelstoke, Highway 5 facing long delays

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DeathWest Shore

Previous story
Salmon Arm nurse suspended for mistreating patients who wouldn’t sleep
Next story
Rossland man dies in Slocan River kayaking accident

Just Posted

Saanich Police Department Chief Const. Dean Duthie addresses media during a Tuesday (July 5) briefing on the conditions of three Saanich officers wounded while responding as members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team to a bank robbery on June 28. Three Victoria officers with GVERT were also injured in the response. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
UPDATE: Two Saanich officers still in hospital one week after fatal bank shootout

People get out of their vehicles during the complete closure of Highway 1 in Revelstoke, near 3 Valley Gap following the crash Sunday afternoon. (DriveBC)
Loose trailer tire causes Sooke motorcyclist’s death near Revelstoke

Community group Livable Roads for Rural Saanich wants to see speed limits reduced through this area that is home to numerous farms and large properties – and a distinct lack of sidewalks. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Speed reduction just one part of solution, rural Saanich group says

The N patch on a West Shore RCMP vest marks the pocket where naloxone is kept by officers. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
Man suffering from overdose saved in Langford