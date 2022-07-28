Residents might notice a low-flying helicopter over the region. The helicopter is conducting inspections for Fortis BC. (Black Press Media file photo)

Low-flying helicopter attracting attention across Greater Victoria

District of Saanich reminds residents of routine work

A helicopter flying low over the region is stirring up attention on social media, prompting a reminder from the District of Saanich.

After a number of inquiries and posts, the district took to Twitter on Thursday to remind residents that Fortis BC is flying helicopters over the region between July 11 and Aug. 31 – with special permission from Transport Canada – to inspect high-pressure natural gas lines.

For more information, call 1-888-2245-2710.

