Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a long weekend abduction and assault of a man in his 20s. (Black Press - file photo)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a long weekend abduction and assault of a man in his 20s. (Black Press - file photo)

Man, 27, assaulted in Armstrong before being abducted by 3 men and left in Salmon Arm

Man, 27, taken off Armstrong street after leaving IPE grounds Saturday morning

Police are looking for witnesses and three suspects in an assault and abduction in Armstrong Saturday morning (Sept. 3).

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers responded to a report of an injured man found in a rural area of Salmon Arm shortly after 12 a.m.

The victim, 27, left the Interior Provincial Exhibition Grounds in Armstrong and was walking on Okanagan Street when a vehicle pulled up and stopped behind him.

“Three men got out of the vehicle and assaulted the man repeatedly before forcing him into the vehicle and driving away,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

“The victim was dropped off at a location in the Salmon Arm area where he was found by a member of the public who called for help.”

The man was transported to hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The vehicle is described as a dark coloured, older model Toyota car.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information is urged to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and cite file 2022-5693. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: High winds challenging Okanagan wildfire crews

READ MORE: UPDATE: RCMP look for suspects after 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbings in Saskatchewan


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictRCMP

Previous story
BCGEU, province reach tentative deal in collective bargaining after 2 weeks of job action

Just Posted

Greater Victoria saw only one millimetre of rain in August, resulting in extremely dry conditions that led to a heightened risk of wildfire, like the one seen here in Thetis Lake Regional Park. (Courtesy View Royal Fire Rescue)
Greater Victoria had its hottest August ever recorded

The pending introduction of permanent daylight savings time could impact the safety of children as they would be walking to school in the dark during large parts of winter. (Black Press Media file photo)
Pending move to permanent daylight savings raises safety issues around Greater Victoria schools

The Village Initiative is a rebrand of the Healthy Schools, Healthy People partnership and is focused on providing more spaces for community groups. (Black Press Media file photo)
SD62 partnership aims to find creative options for community service providers

North Saanich’s Jeff Kingham has dedicated his book Solutions for a Wounded Planet to Malala Yousafzai and Greta Thunberg. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Personal, collective action needed on environment, says North Saanich author

Pop-up banner image