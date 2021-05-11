A man was arrested after allegedly threatening people downtown on May 10 while brandishing this knife. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Man armed with a knife arrested for allegedly threatening people in downtown Victoria

Officers used de-escalation techniques during afternoon arrest

Victoria police officers arrested a man the believe threatened two women and others downtown while brandishing a fishing knife on Monday.

Officers responded to the 1200-block of Commercial Alley just after 2:15 p.m. for a report about an agitated man threatening people with a knife.

Officers found a man who matched the suspect description and used crisis intervention and de-escalation techniques before taking the man into custody without further incident.

Officers learned the man had allegedly threatened two women while brandishing the fishing knife, which officers seized as evidence.

The man was transported to VicPD cells where he was held for morning court. He faces recommended charges for uttering threats and for breaching court-ordered conditions not to possess knives.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

VicPD

