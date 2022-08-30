Man arrested after police confrontation spills over onto TCH

The man, two dogs fled onto highway after encounter with poice

On Tuesday (Aug. 30) at around 12:30 p.m., Saanich police approached a man who had been camped on private property for several weeks on a pathway near the Galloping Goose bridge at the Trans-Canada Highway at Carey Road. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police used a beanbag gun to arrest a man during an incident that spilled onto a busy Trans-Canada Highway in Saanich Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Saanich police media release, a man had been camping in the area for several weeks. He was on private property, with a tent, a large amount of personal property and two dogs – one of which was previously deemed to be dangerous by the City of Victoria.

The man had become increasingly confrontational with authorities about moving his property over the past few weeks, police said. They attempted to connect him with social services and housing opportunities, but he refused both and refused to leave.

Police said they told him he would be arrested under the Trespass Act if he refused to to move his encampment because it was obstructing a multi-use path. Officers issued a warning Tuesday (Aug. 30) morning, in addition to one issued Monday (Aug. 29).

Police say when they approached him near the Galloping Goose bridge at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the man threatened to kill police with his dogs if they did not leave him alone. He then proceeded to flee with the dogs onto the highway at Carey Road. To ensure the public safety, officers temporarily closed traffic on the highway.

According to the report, police deployed the bean-bag gun after further discussions deteriorated. Neither of the dogs were injured and were seized by CRD Animal Control Services. The man, however, sustained minor injuries from the bean-bag round.

A 51-year-old is facing charges of assault with a weapon, obstructing a peace officer and trespassing. He remains in police custody.

