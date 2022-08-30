On Tuesday (Aug. 30) at around 12:30 p.m., Saanich police approached a man who had been camped on private property for several weeks on a pathway near the Galloping Goose bridge at the Trans-Canada Highway at Carey Road. (Black Press Media file photo)

On Tuesday (Aug. 30) at around 12:30 p.m., Saanich police approached a man who had been camped on private property for several weeks on a pathway near the Galloping Goose bridge at the Trans-Canada Highway at Carey Road. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man arrested after police confrontation spills over onto TCH

The man, two dogs fled onto highway after encounter with poice

Police used a beanbag gun to arrest a man during an incident that spilled onto a busy Trans-Canada Highway in Saanich Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Saanich police media release, a man had been camping in the area for several weeks. He was on private property, with a tent, a large amount of personal property and two dogs – one of which was previously deemed to be dangerous by the City of Victoria.

The man had become increasingly confrontational with authorities about moving his property over the past few weeks, police said. They attempted to connect him with social services and housing opportunities, but he refused both and refused to leave.

Police said they told him he would be arrested under the Trespass Act if he refused to to move his encampment because it was obstructing a multi-use path. Officers issued a warning Tuesday (Aug. 30) morning, in addition to one issued Monday (Aug. 29).

Police say when they approached him near the Galloping Goose bridge at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the man threatened to kill police with his dogs if they did not leave him alone. He then proceeded to flee with the dogs onto the highway at Carey Road. To ensure the public safety, officers temporarily closed traffic on the highway.

According to the report, police deployed the bean-bag gun after further discussions deteriorated. Neither of the dogs were injured and were seized by CRD Animal Control Services. The man, however, sustained minor injuries from the bean-bag round.

A 51-year-old is facing charges of assault with a weapon, obstructing a peace officer and trespassing. He remains in police custody.

ALSO READ: Suspect arrested after Oak Bay break-in where man blamed barking dog

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

AnimalsSaanichSaanich Police Departmenttrans-canada highway

Previous story
Head of school near Nanaimo fired for ‘inappropriate online activity’
Next story
One sent to hospital after mobility scooter falls into hole near Langford construction site

Just Posted

Laska Pare, founder and CEO of Flipside Plastics, with the Victoria company’s first soap dish model, made from coffee lids that were discarded at local cafes. (Courtesy of Flipside Plastics)
Global plastic waste leads to Victoria company’s upcycled soap dish

On Tuesday (Aug. 30) at around 12:30 p.m., Saanich police approached a man who had been camped on private property for several weeks on a pathway near the Galloping Goose bridge at the Trans-Canada Highway at Carey Road. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after police confrontation spills over onto TCH

Langford Fire Rescue responded alongside BCEHS paramedics after a person in a mobility scooter got stuck in a hole near a construction site in Langford Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
One sent to hospital after mobility scooter falls into hole near Langford construction site

The sign in front of Flying Firemen Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
New Langford park dedicated to ‘Flying Firemen’

Pop-up banner image