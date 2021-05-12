RCMP arrested a man in north Nanaimo who wound up empty-handed after allegedly failing at shoplifting, bank robbery and robbery at ATM machine. (File photo)

Man arrested in Nanaimo after failed attempts at bank robbery, ATM mugging, shoplifting

RCMP cuff suspect in office-supply store after ‘short-lived crime spree’

A suspect failed at attempts to rob a credit union and then mug a senior on the way out, and was promptly arrested.

A 34-year-old man is in custody after a botched crime spree yesterday, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release. The incidents occurred at about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, in the area of Woodgrove Centre and Metral Plaza along Aulds Road.

Police were initially called to a report of shoplifting from Sport Chek. In that incident, the accused allegedly stole clothing and was last seen running from the store into the mall parking lot with the items. In the parking lot, he was seen using a rock to try to remove security tags from the stolen clothes, but “wasn’t successful in doing so.”

RCMP say the suspect then “decided upon robbing the nearest bank,” Coast Capital Savings credit union across the street, and allegedly demanded money from a clerk, “but at the last second he couldn’t go through with it and left empty-handed.” Before exiting the credit union, he allegedly tried to take money from a senior using the ATM, but “the gentleman had no intentions of handing over his cash, so, once again, the suspect left empty-handed.” Police say no weapon was produced in either incident, but threats were made.

The suspect then ran to a nearby Staples store where he was arrested.

“Mere seconds after entering the business, responding Mounties had him in handcuffs and under arrest for his short-lived crime spree,” the press release noted.

William Joseph Lesieur was expected to appear in provincial court Wednesday, May 12, to face two counts of robbery and one count of theft under $5,000.

