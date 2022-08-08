A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man faces three charges, including aggravated assault, after Vancouver machete attack

Suspect allegedly set fire to his suite and then attacked four people in the building

Charges have been laid against a man accused of attacking several people with a machete in downtown Vancouver.

A statement from Vancouver police says 48-year-old Ibrahim Bakhit faces three separate charges, including counts of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Court documents show Bakhit remains in custody and is due to return to court on Aug. 22.

Police were called to a rooming house above a popular cabaret in Vancouver’s entertainment district on Saturday after a man allegedly set fire to his suite and then attacked four people in the building.

Police say at least one of the victims has life-altering injuries.

Officers shot and seriously injured the suspect, prompting a review by the Independent Investigations Office, which examines all cases of police-involved death or serious injury in B.C.

RELATED: Machete attack at Vancouver rooming house leaves 4 with ‘life-altering’ injuries: police

crimeMetro Vancouver

Previous story
Hedley teen killed in Highway 3 crash remembered for charity and kindness
Next story
300 affordable units coming to Victoria’s senior-focused Chown Place redevelopment

Just Posted

The master plan layout for 300 affordable rental units at Chown Place in Victoria. (Courtesy of Gorge View Society)
300 affordable units coming to Victoria’s senior-focused Chown Place redevelopment

Parking changes set for September have five unions representing University of Victoria employees up in arms. (Google Earth)
Union petition calls out 50% jump in yearly parking fees at UVic

A crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Helmcken Road is causing delays. (DriveBC traffic camera)
UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway fully reopen after crash in View Royal

The Oak Bay Police Department is investigating after a $9,000 hydraulic hammer was reported stolen from the 1900-block of Hampshire Road. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police seek clues to $9,000 hydraulic hammer swiped from Oak Bay construction site