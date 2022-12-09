Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a shooting on Bowen Road. One man was taken to hospital. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Man injured in shooting in Nanaimo, suspects make getaway

RCMP say incident was targeted and there is no increased risk to the public

A man was taken to hospital after a shooting on Bowen Road early this morning.

Nanaimo RCMP have blocked off a residence in the 2300 block of Bowen near Whitney Road. A 34-year-old man is in hospital receiving treatment following a gun shot injury, noted an RCMP press release.

“At this time, due to the condition of the victim, investigators are unable to provide a description of the suspects or the vehicle they fled in. Police believe, though, based on information gathered to date, that this was a targeted isolated incident and that there is no further risk to the public,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the press release.

Forensic specialists are examining the scene.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen a vehicle in the vicinity at the time of the incident to call the RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-42988.

