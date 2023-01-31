Victoria police are looking for wanted man William Watts after he breached his release order. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Man on provincewide warrant sought by Victoria police

William Watt has numerous robbery convictions

Victoria police are asking the public to call 911 if they see a wanted man who is considered to be a high risk to re-offend.

William Watts has numerous robbery convictions and is currently wanted provincewide for breaching his release order. Watts, 49, is described as an Indigenous man who’s 5’10” with a muscular build and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and call 911.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

