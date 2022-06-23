Man sought for reportedly touching underage girls at Saanich Peninsula restaurant

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are looking to identify this man as he’s a suspect who reportedly touched two underage girls at a Saanich Peninsula restaurant on June 13. (Courtesy of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP) Police say this grey Dodge Ram truck belonged to a suspect who reportedly touched two underage girls at a Saanich Peninsula restaurant on June 13. (Courtesy of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who reportedly touched two underage girls at a Saanich Peninsula restaurant earlier this month.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said the incident happened on the afternoon of June 13 at a restaurant in the 2400-block of Mount Newton Cross Road.

The man reportedly spoke with the two girls briefly before he “inappropriately touched them,” police said in a news release. Photos of the suspect and his vehicle, a grey Dodge Ram pickup truck that had damage to the right-side chrome running boards, were released Wednesday night.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man around the age of 40 who had short and light-coloured hair and a thin build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a faded green baseball cap, eyeglasses, a black long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and grey and blue Nike running shoes.

Police are asking that anyone with information that could help identify the man call the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.

