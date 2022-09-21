Mark Zs Net Worth Has Plunged in 2022

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth has plummeted by $70 billion in 2022, so far.

Business Insider reports that the drop has bumped Zuckerberg down to the 20th richest person in the world. At the start of the year, the Facebook founder’s estimated worth was at $125 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. That number has since fallen to $55.3 billion, a loss of over 55 per cent.

Forbes now estimates the Meta CEO’s net worth at $55.3 billion.

The past 12 months have been tumultuous for Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus.

The company announced it would shift to a ‘metaverse’ and unveiled a massive rebrand in October of 2021.

Subscribe to Today In BC Channel HERE

Follow Today In BC on Instagram HERE

Following the announcement, Facebook went on to report its first-ever decline in users. In the last quarter of 2021, the social media platform lost nearly one million daily active users. In the second quarter, Meta’s net income dropped 36 per cent, resulting in a loss of over $3 billion.

This year, Meta has cut down on hiring amid an economic downturn, which has sent shockwaves through the tech sector. According to Reuters, Meta reduced its hiring target for engineers in 2022 by nearly a third.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Technology

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Greater Victoria renters facing higher cost increases than homeowners: census
Next story
Police seek victims of prolific Victoria rental scams

Just Posted

The Victoria Police Department is looking for potential victims of rental scams and has released a photo of a suspect. (Courtesy VicPD)
Police seek victims of prolific Victoria rental scams

Statistics Canada released new census data on Sept. 21 showing renters face starker shelter-related costs increases than homeowners. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria renters facing higher cost increases than homeowners: census

Greater Victoria residents have a new tool in their emergency preparedness toolbox aimed at helping them plan for potential tsunamis. The Capital Region Tsunami Information Portal was officially launched on Sept. 20. (Capital Region Tsunami Information Portal)
Greater Victoria tsunami risk mapped out in new online tool

The Saanich intersection is open once again after it was briefly closed off to traffic due to a vehicle collision on Tuesday (Sept. 20) afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Saanich intersection reopens after crash