Mayfair Shopping Centre upgrades plan moving to proposal stage in Victoria

Development improvements proposed for one of Vancouver Island’s busiest shopping centres will allow for public input in the coming months as plans evolve under review.

Ascend Planning and Cascadia Architects, in partnership with Central Walk, have initiated the formal process with the City of Victoria to consult the community regarding potential upgrades to Mayfair Shopping Centre.

“In our path forward at Mayfair, our intention is to accelerate the Burnside Gorge Community by creating a contemporary, inclusive, and accessible social-commercial community gathering hub that combines commercial, residential, and semi-public uses,” Valen Tam, director of asset management with Central Walk, said in a statement.

The beginning phase of public dialogue was intended to raise awareness about possibilities for the shopping centre, and to build relationships with city and other key stakeholders, the release said.

“While we have not formally reviewed the application, we have been in touch with the property representatives looking for our feedback, and look forward to receiving the Mayfair Shopping Centre proposal,” said Avery Stetski, land-use committee chair for the Burnside Gorge Neighbourhood Association.

Central Walk began community input segments with neighbourhood open houses on Nov. 1 and 2 and more are to come in the spring.

