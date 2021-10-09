Upgrades to Witty’s Beach stairs in Metchosin were completed by the district in August. (Photo contributed by District of Metchosin)

Upgrades to Witty’s Beach stairs in Metchosin were completed by the district in August. (Photo contributed by District of Metchosin)

Metchosin completes scenic upgrades

Work includes all-weather surface for Sea Bluff Trail

A couple of popular scenic spots in Metchosin have received a face-lift.

A new all-weather surface has been installed on Sea Bluff Trail closer to the property line, said Metchosin Mayor John Ranns.

“Flooding issues have been addressed and it can now be used by hikers and horses all year long,” Ranns said.

“We’ve been planning to make it an all-weather trail for about 10 years,” Ranns said regarding efforts to complete the work.

The opportunity to complete the work arose because the property owner had to do work adjacent to the trail, which provided the opportunity to relocate it and put in the all-weather surface.

The cost of the project, which was completed in July, is $19,034.

“It’s a big load off my shoulders,” Ranns added.

Although the stairs at Witty’s Beach were replaced several years ago, there was a minor issue with a washout that required work as well, Ranns said.

“We took the opportunity to upgrade the stairs, particularly at the toe of the stairs which is subject to wave action,” he explained.

The total cost of the work, including materials, engineering reports, and assessments is $18,363. The work was completed in August.

“We don’t anticipate any further problems,” Ranns said.

