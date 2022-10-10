Metchosin considering fireworks ban on Halloween

Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop said the dry conditions over the next few weeks may result in a ban

The night’s sky might be missing its usual pop of light and colour this Halloween in Metchosin as the community’s fire chief considers banning fireworks this year.

Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop wrote in a Facebook post that she might make Metchosin a no-fly zone for fireworks due to the dry conditions forecasted for the next couple of weeks

“Be prepared for a possible prohibition on fireworks and campfires for Halloween night as well, as there appears to be no substantial rainfall in the coming weeks,” she said in the note. “We will keep a close eye on things and open allowances as soon as the fire risk is reduced. We appreciate your following these restrictions and keeping Metchosin safe.”

Dunlop added that campfires and open burnings are still prohibited with the district still at extreme risk for wildfire outbreaks.

Authorities recently raised the Greater Victoria area’s drought level to 4 along with the rest of the eastern portions of Vancouver Island. This level means “adverse impacts are likely.” Beyond Metchosin, the western portion of Vancouver Island starting in Jordan River and westwards has a 5 drought-level rating. This level means “adverse impacts are almost certain.”

Victoria International Airport’s water station recorded the warmest September since 1941 last month. While the mean temperature of a normal year would be 15.3 C, this year’s mean is 17.9 C. The station also recorded the second-driest September since 1941, with just one millimeter of rain recorded, compared to an average of 31.1 mm.

