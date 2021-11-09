Metis Nation British Columbia will soon begin creating a new below-market rate housing project for Metis families, after purchasing property in Saanich for the purpose. (Black Press Media file photo)

Metis Nation British Columbia will soon begin creating a new below-market rate housing project for Metis families, after purchasing property in Saanich for the purpose. (Black Press Media file photo)

Metis Nation targets families with rental housing, childcare project in Saanich

Land purchase worth $2.2 million funded by Canada-Métis Nation Housing Sub-Accord

Metis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) has acquired land in Saanich on which they plan to construct below-market-rate rental housing for Metis families.

Early learning, child care programs and office space for Metis Nation Greater Victoria are to be part of the project.

“Our cabinet is committed to building a network of Metis housing and childcare centres across B.C. I’m excited for our future and the work we are doing to take our Nation to new heights,” Lissa Dawn Smith, MNBC’s acting president, said in a statement.

The purchase, totalling $2.2 million, was funded through the Canada-Metis Nation Housing Sub-Accord.

Metis Nation will have control over the building design, the delivery and administration of housing and the early years programs.

Caitlin Bird, acting president of Metis Nation Greater Victoria, said the vision is to create a space where Elders can connect with young people in the child care centre, as well as families and other community members.

“This building will also offer a space for our community to gather for potlucks and cultural activities. Having childcare, community events, office space and housing close together is an important part of supporting our community’s well being,” Bird said in a statement.

District of SaanichIndigenous

Previous story
Travel mostly a one-way-street as Victoria-Port Angeles ferry returns

Just Posted

Metis Nation British Columbia will soon begin creating a new below-market rate housing project for Metis families, after purchasing property in Saanich for the purpose. (Black Press Media file photo)
Metis Nation targets families with rental housing, childcare project in Saanich

Avid volunteer Kurt Holstein stands at his station at Great Canadian Superstore in Langford, where he’s been selling poppies every day between 4 and 6 p.m. for the past two weeks. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
94-year-old Langford resident selling poppies every day

Petty Officer Second Class Jacob Russell, left, stationed at Maritime Forces Pacific in CFB Esquimalt; and Cpl. Nicholas Kerr, a Canadian army reserve member who grew up in Victoria, will be part of the military sentry group standing vigil at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Remembrance Day. (Russell photo courtesy MARPAC; Kerr photo courtesy Department of National Defence)
Multiple Greater Victoria connections to Remembrance Day sentry group in Ottawa

The MV Coho arrives on Nov. 8 in Victoria from Port Angeles for the first time since the pandemic started. While crossings to the U.S. are full, far fewer people are making the trip into Canada, with strict COVID-19 testing requirements being blamed by tourism and ferry operators. (Photo courtesy of Black Ball Ferry Line)
Travel mostly a one-way-street as Victoria-Port Angeles ferry returns