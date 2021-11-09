Metis Nation targets families with rental housing, childcare project in Saanich

Metis Nation British Columbia will soon begin creating a new below-market rate housing project for Metis families, after purchasing property in Saanich for the purpose. (Black Press Media file photo)

Metis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) has acquired land in Saanich on which they plan to construct below-market-rate rental housing for Metis families.

Early learning, child care programs and office space for Metis Nation Greater Victoria are to be part of the project.

“Our cabinet is committed to building a network of Metis housing and childcare centres across B.C. I’m excited for our future and the work we are doing to take our Nation to new heights,” Lissa Dawn Smith, MNBC’s acting president, said in a statement.

The purchase, totalling $2.2 million, was funded through the Canada-Metis Nation Housing Sub-Accord.

Metis Nation will have control over the building design, the delivery and administration of housing and the early years programs.

Caitlin Bird, acting president of Metis Nation Greater Victoria, said the vision is to create a space where Elders can connect with young people in the child care centre, as well as families and other community members.

“This building will also offer a space for our community to gather for potlucks and cultural activities. Having childcare, community events, office space and housing close together is an important part of supporting our community’s well being,” Bird said in a statement.

District of SaanichIndigenous