Gas prices leapt to $2.229 per litre at some stations in Metro Vancouver May 8. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Gas prices leapt to $2.229 per litre at some stations in Metro Vancouver May 8. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Metro Vancouver slammed with $2.229 per litre gas over Mother’s Day weekend

Prices jumping even faster than analysts had predicted

The cost of gas is jumping even faster than analysts predicted, hitting what they thought would be the near peak summer price in Metro Vancouver on Sunday (May 8).

According to GasBuddy.com, gas stations in some parts of the region were charging $2.229 per litre for regular gas on Mother’s Day. A few were still charging $2.049, but the majority were well into the teens.

Speaking with Black Press Media May 4, analyst Dan McTeague guessed gas would go as high as $2.20 or $2.30 per litre at some points during the summer.

He said sanctions against Russian oil, China’s COVID-19 lock down, increased vacation travel and the weak Canadian dollar were all playing into the price at the pump.

Other areas of B.C. were lagging behind Metro Vancouver Sunday, with GasBuddy reporting Victoria stations at a peak of $2.179 per litre, and Kelowna and Kamloops stations topping out at $1.949.

READ ALSO: Buckle up: B.C. gas prices could soar to $2.30 per litre by summer: analyst

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gas pricesMetro Vancouver

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Applications open for Audible Indigenous Writers’ Circle mentorship program

Just Posted

Sooke RCMP responded to reports of a shooting in Otter Point on Saturday evening. (News Staff/Sooke News Mirror)
Man seriously injured in Sooke shooting Saturday

Al Smith, executive director of the Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, calls for more affordable housing in the region to help keep it attractive for workers in the face of an aging workforce. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce)
Saanich Peninsula Chamber executive director fears region could start losing companies

Langford firefighters stop by Happy Valley Elementary to surprise provincial contest winners Willa Roueche (left) and Tova Maguire. (Courtesy of Sooke School District)
Langford firefighters surprise Happy Valley Elementary students

Runners hit the picturesque route in a previous Oak Bay Half Marathon. The event returns May 29. (Courtesy Oak Bay Half Marathon)
Racers itching to get back on course, register in record numbers for Oak Bay Half