Millstream Road closed, outages hit West Shore after lines downed by crash

A power outage is affecting BC Hydro customers in the Millstream Road area on Oct. 31. (Courtesy of BC Hydro)

Police are advising Monday morning commuters about a stretch of Millstream Road shut down due to downed lines, which is also causing power outages in the area.

West Shore RCMP officers are on scene and have closed Millstream Road from Treanor Avenue to Bear Mountain Parkway. Police said drivers should expect traffic delays.

Almost 1,100 BC Hydro customers in the area near the closure have been without power since just before 7 a.m. The outage was caused by a vehicle crash, according to the power provider. A crew was set to arrive at the scene around 7:30 a.m.

BC Transit is advising riders of detours in the area.

#YYJ #RiderAlert – Due to an MVI, R-52 is on the following detour (Westhills to Millstream/Treanor only):

52 Bear Mountain: from Millstream, right Hoylake, right Trainor, left Millstream to turn around. Thanks for your patience! — BC Transit – Victoria (@victoriatransit) October 31, 2022

