Mining operations at Brucejack suspended until further notice after critical incident involving a contractor. (Newcrest Canada/Facebook)

Mining operations at northwest B.C. gold mine suspended after ‘critical incident’ involving contractor

Newcrest Mining says an investigation is underway with no ongoing threat to mining personnel

Mining operations at the Brucejack gold mine in northwest B.C. have been suspended following a “critical incident” involving a contractor.

In a statement, parent company Newcrest Mining, which bought Brucejack last year, said a team member from its mining and development contractor, Procon, was involved in a critical incident at the Brucejack mine, on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Black Press Media has received unconfirmed reports of an accidental death at Brucejack and has reached out to Newcrest for confirmation.

An investigation into the isolated incident is currently underway and Newcrest is working closely with Procon and the relevant authorities, the statement said.

“There is no ongoing threat to the safety or physical well being of the Brucejack team,” said Newcrest.

All mining and processing operations at Brucejack have been suspended until further notice and the Brucejack mine rescue team is in the process of determining safe entry into the incident location, the company said.

“Newcrest’s focus is on providing support to all those impacted during this distressing time. There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of those who work at Newcrest.”

Black Press Media has also reached out to the provincial ministry responsible for mines for a comment about safety inspection.

Brucejack is one of the highest grade operating gold mines in world. It is located 65 km north of Stewart in an area dubbed B.C.’s “Golden Triangle” on Tahltan First Nation territory.

READ ALSO: Newcrest acquires Brucejack Mine’s parent company Pretivm in a $3.5 billion deal

