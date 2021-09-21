Victoria police officers are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 16-year-old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason after she was last seen in Victoria on Sept. 13. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police officers are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 16-year-old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason after she was last seen in Victoria on Sept. 13. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

MISSING: 16-year-old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason last seen in Victoria on Sept. 13

She has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes, is 5’6” and weighs about 115 pounds

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 16 year old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason, who was last seen in Victoria on Sept. 13.

Police have no information to indicate the teen is at risk of harm, but the circumstances of her disappearance, and her age put her at potential for high risk, they say.

Edwards-Helgason is described as Caucasian with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6” and weighs about 115 pounds, with a slender build.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. Anyone with other information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Crash snarls traffic at Quadra and View in Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVictoria

Previous story
Pregnant people need to get immunized as cases continue to end up in B.C.’s ICU: Henry
Next story
First Nations language pole unveiled in Port Alberni

Just Posted

Tai Caverhill died at Camp Barnard in 2019 when a tree fell on him during a school field trip. (Photo from GoFundMe campaign)
Saanich student who died on school trip killed by falling tree, says coroner

View Street at Quadra Street was blocked after two cars crashed at the corner. Police, fire and paramedics all responded to the motor vehicle incident. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
Crash snarls traffic at Quadra and View in Victoria

Victoria police officers are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 16-year-old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason after she was last seen in Victoria on Sept. 13. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: 16-year-old Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason last seen in Victoria on Sept. 13

The Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank led by executive director Bev Elder will be the benefactor of the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive (Saanich Peninsula). The event, however, still needs volunteers. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich Peninsula section of BC Thanksgiving Food Drive still needs volunteers