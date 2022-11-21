Photos of Thomas Pringle were released on Nov. 21 as Victoria police look for help in finding the missing 83-year-old. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Photos of Thomas Pringle were released on Nov. 21 as Victoria police look for help in finding the missing 83-year-old. (Courtesy of VicPD)

MISSING: 83-year-old with medical condition last seen in Victoria

Thomas Pringle has a condition causing him to lose awareness of his surroundings

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 83-year-old Thomas Pringle.

Pringle was last seen in the 3100-block of Douglas Street at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Monday. He has a medical condition that can cause him to lose awareness of his surroundings.

Pringle is described as a six-foot-tall Caucasian man with a medium build. He has short grey hair and is bald on top. He was last seen wearing a black winter bomber-style jacket with a welder logo on the front, blue jeans, black New Balance runners and a light tan Tilley hat.

Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

READ: Police investigate ‘suspicious’ blaze at Saanich church

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BREAKING: Former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum found not guilty of public mischief
Next story
Seven Fraser Valley poultry farms under quarantine for avian influenza

Just Posted

Local MP Elizabeth May is once again leader of the federal Greens. She ran on a platform proposing to share leadership with Jonathan Pedneault. (Green Party of Canada/Submitted)
Urgency of climate change motivated local MP Elizabeth May in Green Party leadership race

James Lee Busch (left) and Zachary Armitage are charged with the first-degree murder of 60-year-old Martin Payne after they escaped William Head institution on July 7, 2019. (Correctional Service of Canada/Facebook)
Bloody shoes found in bags linked to prints at Metchosin crime scene

A Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board member has stepped down as he said he didn’t have the information to do the job. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police board member steps down over information, mental health response concerns

Police say a fire that took place at a Saanich church overnight or early Monday (Nov. 21) morning is being treated as ‘suspicious.’ (Black Press Media file photo)
Police investigate ‘suspicious’ blaze at Saanich church