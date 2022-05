The 32-year-old man who was the subject of a missing person report issued by the Saanich Police Department on May 18 has been found and is safe.

READ: Royal Roads prof speaks to profound impact as unmarked graves trigger year of reckoning

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personSaanich Police Department