MISSING: Justin Parent last seen in Esquimalt area on March 2

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Justin Parent, whose missing person case is considered high-risk.

The 25-year-old was last seen on Thursday evening (March 2) in the Esquimalt area. His family and police are very concerned for his well-being.

Parent is described as Indigenous, 5’7”, with dark hair and a medium build. He may be wearing a white, long-sleeve Nike shirt and may be driving a grey 2000 Mercedes CLK43 with BC license plate MS0 73E.

Anyone who sees Parent or the vehicle is asked to call 911.

Those with information are asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 extension 1.

