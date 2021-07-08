West Shore RCMP is looking for 15-year-old Lia Barker after she was last seen on June 30. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

MISSING: Lia Barker last seen on June 30 in Victoria

Police believe the 15-year-old could be in downtown Victoria or Surrey

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Lia Barker after she was last seen on June 30 in downtown Victoria.

Police believe she could be in downtown Victoria or Surrey.

Barker is described as a Caucasian woman with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes. She stands 5’8” and weights 119 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously contact CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

