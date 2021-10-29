Missing Montreal man last seen in Saanich preparing for Vancouver Island camping trip

Man last seen renting vehicle on Oct. 14 , failed to show up for his flight home

Jean-Michel Cabanes, 70, was last seen in a rented motorhome in Saanich on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Jean-Michel Cabanes, 70, was last seen in a rented motorhome in Saanich on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

A Montreal man last seen in Saanich has police and family worried after he missed his flight home.

Jean-Michel Cabanes, 70, was last seen in a rented motorhome in Saanich on Oct. 14.

Cabanes planned to camp on Vancouver Island and was set to return the vehicle by Oct. 26. He did not and subsequently did not make his scheduled flight to Montreal on Oct. 28.

Saanich police say his family is concerned for his well-being and it is out of character for Cabanes not to be in regular contact with them.

Cabanes is described as a Caucasian man, 6’2” and 240 pounds with grey hair. He speaks fluent English with a French accent.

The motorhome is a 2016 Mercedes-Benz Class C RV with B.C. licence plate PE384F.

Anyone who sees the motorhome is asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.

READ ALSO: Saanich police officer helping boost safety and inclusion for marginalized communities

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichSaanich Police Department

 

Jean-Michel Cabanes, 70, was last seen in a rented motorhome in Saanich on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Jean-Michel Cabanes, 70, was last seen in a rented motorhome in Saanich on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Previous story
NHL not disciplining Winnipeg Jets GM in connection with Blackhawks scandal
Next story
Island Health hits new record for single-day COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

The Saanich Police Department recommends several safety tips this Halloween season. (Black Press Media file photo)
Spooktacular safety tips from the Saanich Police Department

Canada’s Brittany Waters carries the ball during the 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup in Paris. Waters, now retired from playing and the head coach of the UVic Vikes women for seven seasons, will join Canada’s women’s sevens program as an assistant coach following the completion of the university season. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Remy de la Mauviniere)
Vikes women’s rugby coach to don Canada colours again, this time as assistant coach

Police are looking to speak with the driver of the white Mercedes SUV indicated in this still from dashcam footage captured Oct. 19 in Esquimalt. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Police seek witness to Oct. 19 Tillicum Road crash in Esquimalt

The last time Victoria experienced so much rain was in 2003. (Black Press Media file photo)
Thursday downpour sends Victoria weather watchers scrambling for record books