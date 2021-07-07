MISSING: Police searching for 17-year-old Azia Gauthier

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Azia Gauthier. She was last seen in downtown Victoria the night of Thursday, July 1.
Gauthier is Indigenous, 5’5”, and has long brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.