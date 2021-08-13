MISSING: Saanich police looking for Jamie Dougall, last seen on Aug. 11

Saanich police are asking for the public’s help in finding Jamie Dougall after he was last seen in the Tillicum neighbourhood on Wednesday.
Police said the circumstances of the 47-year-old’s disappearance are concerning.
Dougall is 6’ tall and weighs around 190 pounds. He’s described a bald and clean-shaven.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 250-475-4321 or report anonymously to CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-228-8477.
