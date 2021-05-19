VicPD is seeking high risk missing woman Shannon Delaronde, 35, who was last heard from May 10, 2021. (Photo via VicPD)

MISSING: VicPD seek help in finding Shannon Delaronde, last heard from on May 10

The 35-year-old Victoria woman is deemed high risk of harm

Victoria woman Shannon Delaronde has been missing since May 10 and is the subject of police’s latest high-risk search.

According to VicPD, 35-year-old Delaronde’s family last heard from her more than a week ago and believe she may be at risk. Police say it’s unusual for her to go this long without contacting her family and the circumstances have led the department to think she is at high risk of harm.

Delaronde is described as a caucasian woman with a medium build, long blond hair and green eyes. She stands about 5’4” and often wears a baseball cap.

Anyone who spots Delaronde is asked to call 911. Those with information on where she might be are asked to contact the VicPD at 250-995-7654 extension 1. To make an anonymous report, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.






