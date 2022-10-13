Missing Victoria man identified as deceased found near Lochside trail in Saanich

Timothy Mackness was found in the area of Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue on Oct. 6

Timothy Mackness was reported missing on Sept. 26. He was found dead on Oct. 6. (Courtesy of VicPD)

The man found dead near the Lochside Regional Trail on Oct. 6 has been identified as Timothy Mackness.

The 59-year-old Victoria man was found in the area of Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue, the same area he was last seen in on Sept. 20. Mackness was reported missing on Sept. 26.

His death is not considered suspicious.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Mackness. At this point, the B.C. Coroners Service will assume conduct of the file,” said Saanich Det.-Sgt. Damian Kowalewich in a statement.

