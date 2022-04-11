MISSING: Victoria Sparkes last seen in Greater Victoria in March

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating missing woman Victoria Sparkes. (Courtesy VicPD)

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating missing woman Victoria Sparkes.

Sparkes was last seen in Greater Victoria in late March and was reported missing on April 11. She is described as a 39-year-old Caucasian woman with long, light brown hair, a slim build and is 5’8”.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

