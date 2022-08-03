BCLC photo

BCLC photo

Nanaimo lotto player wins $1 million in Lotto Max draw

‘MaxMillions’ prize the biggest payout as no one won the jackpot in the Aug. 2 draw

A lottery player in Nanaimo is an instant millionaire after winning one of the ‘MaxMillions’ prizes in last night’s Lotto Max draw.

No one won the $50-million jackpot in the Aug. 2 draw, so the $1-million ticket sold in Nanaimo was the night’s top prize.

The winning numbers for the Nanaimo MaxMillions ticket, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation website, are 6, 7, 14, 21, 22, 37, 47.

For more information about playing the lotto, visit PlayNow.com. For information about gambling responsibly, visit GameSense.com.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo lotto player planning a big surprise after winning $500,000

READ ALSO: Nanaimo lotto player wins $500,000 on the Extra

READ ALSO: Nanaimo woman planning shopping trip after winning $500,000 playing Lotto Max


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Gaming

Previous story
‘A wake-up call’: Online crimes see stark increase during COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
5-minute 911 wait times now the ‘new normal’ call takers union says

Just Posted

A cougar was sighted near Thetis Lake on Aug. 2. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP warn public after cougar sighted near Thetis Lake

A sign at a gas station displays the price of a litre of regular grade gasoline after it reached a new high of $2.28 in Vancouver on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Gasoline prices are showing no signs of letting up as the average price in Canada tops $2 a litre.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Expensive gas not leading to increase in out-of-fuel calls in Victoria, towing industry says

Peter Pauwels, a retired conservation officer, says the job offers many interesting and rewarding moments, but there are many challenges. “We have to do many unpleasant things in this job. The amount of animals I’ve had to kill is staggering. (Contrtibuted - Peter Pauwels)
We don’t enjoy ‘killing animals,’ says former Greater Victoria conservation officer

The 2022 edition of the Torque Masters Sidney Summer Car Show brings classic restored vehicles and newer models to Beacon Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Torque Masters car club)
Car show set to sizzle on the streets of downtown Sidney

Pop-up banner image