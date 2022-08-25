Nanaimo RCMP released what they described as a “poor-quality” surveillance image of a man suspected of allegedly trying to point a camera up a woman’s skirt at Walmart in late July. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP released what they described as a “poor-quality” surveillance image of a man suspected of allegedly trying to point a camera up a woman’s skirt at Walmart in late July. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP investigate second incident of suspect trying to take photo up woman’s skirt

Alleged incident at Walmart happened the same date and time as a similar incident at a dollar store

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating another incident of someone allegedly trying to take a photo up the skirt of an unsuspecting woman.

Police were called to Walmart at Woodgrove Centre on July 29 at 2 p.m. – the exact same date and time as another similar incident at Dollarama in Harewood.

“The complainant told police that she was shopping when she caught sight of the suspect who was bent down with his phone out and had it angled so that it was looking up her skirt,” noted the release. “She yelled at the man, at which point he quickly walked away.”

The “startled” victim went to ask for a staff member’s assistance, but by the time she had located an employee, the suspect had left the store.

Police say the suspect was described as a middle-aged man of medium height with a muscular build. He was wearing a grey shirt with white letters on the front, a black cap, shorts and sandals at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-26084.

READ ALSO: Suspect in Nanaimo allegedly aims cellphone camera up woman’s skirt, fights with her boyfriend


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Many Canadian doctors struggle with burnout, depression and anxiety: survey
Next story
‘Don’t come here’: Tŝilhqot’in Nation asks B.C. hunters to forgo Chilcotin moose hunts

Just Posted

Amanda (Mandy) Welch died Aug. 23, one day after her baby Rachelle Daisy Green-Welch, according to social media accounts for her business. (Pachulah/Facebook)
Saanich community shocked, saddened by loss of entrepreneur and her baby

A pickup truck turned right and failed to yield to a pedestrian at the intersection of Wallace Drive and West Saanich Road around 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 24. (Courtesy of Central Saanich Police Service)
Police looking for footage after close call in Central Saanich crosswalk

A truck fire near Aspen Road on the Malahat may impact northbound drivers early Thursday (Aug. 25). (DriveBC traffic camera)
UPDATE: Expect delays as Malahat reopens after morning truck fire

An outage in North Saanich was caused by a vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 24. (Courtesy of BC Hydro)
West Saanich Road closed in North Saanich after vehicle crash causes power outage