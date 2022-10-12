A victim of crime in Nanaimo couldn’t even get out of his driveway to go on trip before a thief stole his luggage. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo traveller trying to pack for trip has luggage stolen from driveway

Nanaimo RCMP remind residents not to leave items unattended

A trip got off to a rough start for a man who didn’t even get out of his driveway before his luggage was stolen in Nanaimo.

Two pieces of luggage were taken at about 5 a.m. on Oct. 3 from a driveway on Wellesley Avenue.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the owner of the bags told police he was loading his vehicle for a trip when he briefly left the bags in his driveway unattended. When he returned the bags were gone, though one of them was found a short distance away.

The other travel bag, which wasn’t found, contained clothing, a laptop and a toiletry bag.

“This was a crime of opportunity,” noted RCMP. “Unfortunately, given the rise in petty crime, nothing of value can be left unattended for any period of time.”

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-34932.

READ ALSO: Boat stolen from tennis club in Nanaimo


Breaking News

